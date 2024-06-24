107 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 35.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Watsco by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Shares of WSO opened at $472.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.69. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $493.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

