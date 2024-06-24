The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lessened by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Boeing were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $176.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.52 and a 200-day moving average of $200.39. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

