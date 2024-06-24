CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in CDW were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $235.49 on Monday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $170.96 and a one year high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.52.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

