2,830 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

