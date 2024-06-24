Cooper Financial Group Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.85 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

