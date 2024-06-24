Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Atlassian by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM opened at $162.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.87 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $152.34 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,244,577.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,467,463.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,244,577.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,467,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,363,967.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,279,877.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,025 shares of company stock valued at $49,186,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

