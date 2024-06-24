Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $95,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $54.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $65.61.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.