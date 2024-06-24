Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after buying an additional 348,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

