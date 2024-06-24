402 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 402 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $544.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $579.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.98.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.