Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 7.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 285,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.2% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 60,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $254.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.61. The company has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

