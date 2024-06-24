Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.0 %

AMD opened at $159.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day moving average is $164.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $258.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

