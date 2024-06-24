Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,217,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $749.33 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $723.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $739.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.