Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.53

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 3100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Cadeler A/S Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $2,804,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

