PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 296,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,147,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.38 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $230.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

