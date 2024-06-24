Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $231.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $231.00 and last traded at $231.00, with a volume of 494373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.70.

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

