ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.11

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 9856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

ADMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,400,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,876.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 389,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 369,498 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 110,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

