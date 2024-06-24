Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 53.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $177.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $184.00.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,360 shares of company stock worth $2,916,365. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

