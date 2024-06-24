Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Holdings Lowered by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SF. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SF stock opened at $80.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

