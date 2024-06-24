Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 594 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $95.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

