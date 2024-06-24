Radnor Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 129.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

