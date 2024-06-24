Worldcoin Price Reaches $2.78 on Top Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Worldcoin has a market cap of $699.87 million and approximately $169.90 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00004543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,860,542 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 251,437,908.68158913 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.75548536 USD and is down -8.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 297 active market(s) with $126,408,266.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

