Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $102.68 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00005974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $102.68 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009540 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,154.25 or 0.99988054 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012399 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00075020 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.50235032 USD and is down -7.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $3,222,125.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

