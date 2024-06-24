Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) versus Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Head-To-Head Survey

Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Free Report) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Halcon Resources and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12% Mexco Energy 28.37% 11.61% 10.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Halcon Resources and Mexco Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halcon Resources and Mexco Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A Mexco Energy $9.56 million 2.47 $4.66 million $0.90 12.56

Mexco Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Halcon Resources.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Halcon Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

