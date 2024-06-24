Strike Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.49 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Strike has a total market cap of $33.94 million and $16.49 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can currently be bought for approximately $6.66 or 0.00010889 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,096,026 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Strike Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

