Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $826,000.

Shares of SOLV opened at $52.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Solventum has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solventum will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

