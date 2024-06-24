ReddCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $212.82 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $212.82 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00014831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00114510 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

