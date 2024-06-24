Reviewing Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW) & Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW – Get Free Report) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quantum Solar Power and Datadog, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Solar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Datadog 1 4 25 1 2.84

Datadog has a consensus target price of $136.04, indicating a potential upside of 15.71%. Given Datadog’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Datadog is more favorable than Quantum Solar Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

78.3% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Datadog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quantum Solar Power and Datadog’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Datadog $2.13 billion 18.48 $48.57 million $0.32 367.41

Datadog has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Solar Power.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Solar Power and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A Datadog 5.11% 7.48% 3.85%

Summary

Datadog beats Quantum Solar Power on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Solar Power

Quantum Solar Power Corp., a development stage company, develops and commercializes solar power technology in Canada. It is involved in the research, development, and marketing of solar power generation devices utilizing its Next Generation Device technology for photovoltaic devices that do not use silicon or other rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Quantum Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Quantum Solar Power Corp. in June 2008. Quantum Solar Power Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility. Datadog, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

