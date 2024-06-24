aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $256.77 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $256.77 million and approximately $18.90 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000656 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000681 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,164,456 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

