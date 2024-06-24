Komodo (KMD) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $46.01 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00031982 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,083,263 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

