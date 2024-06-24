CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0372 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $29.97 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,142.19 or 0.99883198 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012521 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00075188 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03749724 USD and is down -9.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $2,013,610.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

