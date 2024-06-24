RFG Advisory LLC Buys 3,697 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,539,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,323,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,523,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $65.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.96. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

