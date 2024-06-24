Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 318 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,516 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.12.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $449.78 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $450.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.96 and its 200 day moving average is $407.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

