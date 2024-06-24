The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Acquires £19,884.64 in Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Downey acquired 422 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($59.87) per share, with a total value of £19,884.64 ($25,266.38).

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 1.4 %

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,666 ($59.29) on Monday. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 3,753 ($47.69) and a one year high of GBX 5,360 ($68.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,117.24, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,013.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,824.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The Berkeley Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,185.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.90) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

