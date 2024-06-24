Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Acquires £6,315.72 in Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) insider Ian McDonough purchased 157,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,315.72 ($8,025.06).
Blackbird Price Performance
LON:BIRD opened at GBX 3.94 ($0.05) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.94. The stock has a market cap of £15.25 million, a PE ratio of -395.00 and a beta of 0.87. Blackbird plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.94 ($0.19).
Blackbird Company Profile
