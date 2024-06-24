Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Acquires £6,315.72 in Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) insider Ian McDonough purchased 157,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,315.72 ($8,025.06).

Blackbird Price Performance

LON:BIRD opened at GBX 3.94 ($0.05) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.94. The stock has a market cap of £15.25 million, a PE ratio of -395.00 and a beta of 0.87. Blackbird plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.94 ($0.19).

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

