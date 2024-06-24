Insider Selling: Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Sandy Adam sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.19), for a total transaction of £117,500 ($149,301.14).

Sandy Adam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Sandy Adam sold 125,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22), for a total value of £120,000 ($152,477.76).

Springfield Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

SPR opened at GBX 93.70 ($1.19) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40. Springfield Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.33). The stock has a market cap of £111.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.70.

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

