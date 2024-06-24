RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 715 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $231,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

TJX stock opened at $111.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

