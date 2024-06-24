RFG Advisory LLC Has $928,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $827,370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,129,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,865 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

