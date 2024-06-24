Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 204,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $81.23 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.99.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

