Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVRE. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $41.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $441.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $43.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

