Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

A stock opened at $133.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

