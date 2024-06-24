Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

LULU opened at $311.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

