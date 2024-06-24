iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 427,981 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.