RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 14,368 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 226.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS:PFEB opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $765.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

