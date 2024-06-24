Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,506 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,032,000 after buying an additional 1,280,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $116.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.28.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

