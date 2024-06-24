Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,458,000 after purchasing an additional 987,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975,364 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,326,000 after acquiring an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,522 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.11.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.