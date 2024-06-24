Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 276 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

NYSE FTS opened at $38.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

