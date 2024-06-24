Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 44,023 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,023 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $260.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.97 and its 200 day moving average is $256.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

