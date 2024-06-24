Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 161.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $29.03 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

