Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 238,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

