Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,111 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after acquiring an additional 292,768 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 67,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $535.35 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.45.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
